Person wanted in connection to shooting

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Crittenden County officials are searching for a man in connection to a weekend shooting.
According to a Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post, an arrest warrant has been issued for 35-year-old B.J. Brown.
Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said he is suspected of shooting a person in the chest on Saturday, July 13 at Anthony Quarters, just north of Horseshoe Lake.
The victim was airlifted to the hospital who Sheriff Allen said he is now in stable condition.
Brown is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department at 870-702-2000 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.
Sheriff Allen said you could earn up to a $2,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. All calls will be kept confidential.
