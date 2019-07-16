Residents invited to ‘STEP’ up, speak out about crossing studies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro encourages residents to step up and have a say in pedestrian and bicyclist safety.
On Tuesday, July 23, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission will hold a public involvement meeting to discuss the Safe Transportation for Every Pedestrian Innovation Study.
According to a news release from the city’s communications department, the Highway 141 STEP Study addresses pedestrian and bicyclist safety on Arkansas Highway 141 (North Church Street) between Allen Avenue and Alpine Street.
The study identifies current and long-term needs, as well as recommendations to implement.
A separate Highway 91 STEP study includes a temporary pedestrian crossing near the intersection of Arkansas 91 and State Street.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting and provide their input.
The meeting will be held at Parker Park Community Center, 1506 N. Church St.
For more information, contact MPO Director Cecelie Cochran at 870-933-4623 or at CCochran@jonesboro.org.
