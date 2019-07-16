Students practice their kitchen skills

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A culinary camp for kids kicked off Tuesday, July 16 at the Arkansas State University-Newport campus in Jonesboro.
The two day camp was available for all students in grades third through seventh.
Students attending the camp got the chance to master kitchen basics, knife techniques, food preparation and how to make their favorite dishes.
Director of Hospitality Services Kevin Geee helped lead the event. He first began cooking with his grandmother when he was nine-years-old.
He said he’s grateful to share his cooking talents with the next generation.
“Having the opportunity to work with young people and develop them,” Gee said. “It may be a career opportunity for them where they can show their natural god-given talents and who’s knows they may be the chef of tomorrow.”
Gee said he plans to continue the camp for summers to come and wants to continue classes throughout the school year as well.
