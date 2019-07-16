Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

BEIRUT, Lebanon (KAIT/NBC News) - A British man and an Australian woman claimed dominating wins at the Beirut stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving Championship.
Series defending champ Gary Hunt sits comfortably atop the standings again this season.
He became the first diver in the history of the series to have all five judges award a score of 10.
The perfect tens for Hunt allowed him to easily defeat second-place finisher David Colturi.
Rhiannan Iffland continued her dominance with her fifth win out of five events this year and a series record-tying sixth straight win going back to last season.
Adriana Jimenez finished in second place.
