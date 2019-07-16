Crews reopen White River bridge after making emergency repairs

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews reopened the White River Bridge in Newport Tuesday after being shut down just over six hours for emergency repairs.
According to a news release, the Highway 367 bridge, known locally as the “Blue Bridge,” closed between mile markers 7.1 and 7.6 in both directions.
ArDOT told Region 8 News that “deteriorated concrete in the bridge deck” forced them to shut down the bridge to make an “emergency” repair.
ArDOT District Engineer Alex Roose said there was a hole about a foot in size on the Newport side of the truss section. Crews replaced the concrete around the hole, as well, to make sure it is completely repaired.
Roose said this is an issue they deal with about two or three times a month and is not a cause for alarm.
Crews rerouted vehicles to Highway 69 in Newport to the intersection of State Highways 69 and 122, then south to Highway 14 east of Oil Trough, according to a news release from ArDOT.
