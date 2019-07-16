Woman who stole $53K from business not going to prison

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman who pleaded guilty to fraudulently transferring tens of thousands of dollars into her bank account will not go to prison.
Rhonda D. Clifton, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of property more than $25,000.
Police arrested Clifton in 2017 after she transferred $53,000 from the bank account of an unnamed business after discovering that her Social Security number matched the business’s tax identification number.
Clifton made 6 money transfers by phone from the victim’s account to hers within a three-week period, according to court documents.
On Monday, Second Judicial Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Clifton to 120 months of probation and ordered her to pay restitution to the unidentified business, as well as all court costs and fees.
A companion charge of financial identity fraud was nolle prossed.
