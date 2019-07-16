A young man is wondering how he’s going to get around

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Jonesboro boy’s bicycle goes missing during football practice.
The mother of the victim went to the Jonesboro Police Department on Monday, July 15 and told police that her son’s bicycle had been stolen.
She said he had gone to football practice on Wednesday, July 10 at 9 a.m. at Annie Camp Junior High School. The victim said the bike was still there at 1 p.m.
It was some time after that the mother said someone took her son’s bike.
The school is reviewing their video footage to get information about a potential suspect.
The bicycle is a Chaos brand bike and green in color.
If you have any information about this, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870–935–7867 (STOP).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.