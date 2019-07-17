Arkansas State RB Marcel Murray selected to Doak Walker watch list

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Watch List Season continues Wednesday and another a Red Wolf is in the spotlight.
Marcel Murray lands on the Doak Walker Award watch list. The honor goes to the nation’s top running back. He had a stellar true freshman season with Arkansas State in 2018.
Murray led the Red Wolves with 860 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns. The Georgia native also had 141 receiving yards and 2 scores plus 180 kick return yards. Marcel capped the campaign with 2018 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year honors.
