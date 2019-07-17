Arkansas State & UMass agree to future football series

By Chris Hudgison | July 17, 2019 at 3:16 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 3:22 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State’s future football schedule continues to take shape. The Jonesboro Sun & FBSchedules.com report that the Red Wolves have agreed to a home & home series with Massachusetts.

The Red Wolves and Minutemen will play November 12th, 2022 in Jonesboro, with the return matchup October 7th, 2023 in Amherst.

UMass is a FBS independent with six A-State connections on the staff. Former offensive coordinator Walt Bell is the head coach, former QB Fredi Knighten is the running backs coach to name a few.

Arkansas State Football - Future Non-Conference Opponents

September 5th, 2020: at Memphis

September 12th, 2020: vs. Howard

September 19th, 2020: at Michigan

September 26th, 2020: vs. Tulsa

September 4th, 2021: vs. UCA

September 11th, 2021: vs. Memphis

September 18th, 2021: at Washington

September 25th, 2021: at Tulsa

September 3rd, 2022: at Memphis

November 12th, 2022: vs. UMass

September 9th, 2023: vs. Memphis

October 7th, 2023: at UMass

September 7th, 2024: vs. Tulsa

September 14th, 2024: at Iowa State

September 13th, 2025: vs. Iowa State

