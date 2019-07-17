Authorities warn of scam in Izard County

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Members of a local sheriff’s department are trying to warn the public.
According to a Facebook post issued by the Izard County Sheriff’s Department, someone is trying to scam people in the area.
They’ve had reports someone is calling who says they’re with the sheriff’s department. Their scam is convincing because the number on the caller ID shows the sheriff’s department number.
The caller then begins asking questions about the person’s social security number and banking information. The caller claims you or a vehicle registered to you has been involved in a crime in another state.
This is a scam. Do not give them any personal information over the phone. Hang up, contact your local law enforcement agency and turn them in.
