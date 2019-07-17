Butler County, Mo. inmate dies of natural causes, Coroner says

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An inmate has died while in custody at the Butler County Corrections Center.
According to Sheriff Mark Dobbs, on Monday, July 15 around 9 a.m. an inmate was found unresponsive on a bathroom floor in the booking area.
Dobbs said the inmate was preparing to shower for a court appearance.
The inmate was seen minutes just minutes before being found and officials said he appeared to have no issues.
Medical staff at the corrections center began to perform CPR until Emergency Management officials arrived.
The inmate was taken by ambulance to an area emergency room where he died a short time later, Dobbs said.
Dobbs said the man was an inmate for about four days and was being housed by himself.
He had no contact with other inmates while in jail and had no incidents or other altercations according to Dobbs.
Dobbs said an autopsy was performed at the Mineral Area Medical Facility by Dr. Russel Deiteker.
The initial autopsy revealed the inmate died of a serious respiratory infection and that no signs of trauma were found.
The Butler County Coroner’s office has ruled the death to have been caused by natural causes .
The death was investigated by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office according to Dobbs.
The Butler County Coroner and is being reviewed by the Butler County Prosecuting attorney’s office.
