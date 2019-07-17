Hot Again on Thursday

Hot and humid conditions were in full force today with feels like temperatures rising to or above 110°F. A few evening storms are possible with another round overnight allowing some to cool off. While lightning is likely with storms, there’s only a very low chance of damaging wind gusts. We’re hot again on Tuesday with more heat advisories in place across Region 8. We stay dry over the next 4 days until rain chances rise early next week. The cold front could also bring major heat relief early next week with highs in the 80s and lower humidity. Until then, be sure to stay safe in the heat!