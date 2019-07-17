Earlier fight leads to shots fired at house

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County man faces an aggravated assault charge after Craighead County deputies say the man admitted to shooting into a home in the Black Oak area, according to Craighead County authorities.
22-year-old Chase Barnes of Lepanto was arrested Tuesday, July 16 after an investigation by Craighead County deputies.
According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities interviewed Barnes at the Lepanto Police Department about the incident.
Barnes told authorities he had been jumped earlier in the day by seven or eight people. He said himself and two others had gone to Rivervale to watch a fight.
“Chase said when they pulled up one of the guys hit him through the window. When Chase got out, they all jumped him. He said he recognized one of the trucks and knew it was in Black Oak,” the affidavit noted.
Barnes then told one of the two people with him to drive by the house, police said.
“Chase confessed to shooting at the house and cars with the Remington 22 that they had in the truck with them. He said he climbed from the front to the back seat behind the driver, rolled down the window and started shooting,” police said in the affidavit.
Barnes also told authorities he was shooting at a black single cab truck.
“He said he was aiming for the house and he did not see anybody outside. He also stated that he wanted to see if somebody was outside so they could fight again," police said in the affidavit, noting Barnes said the other two people with him did not know he was going to shoot until he did.
In addition to aggravated assault, Barnes was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief in the first degree.
His bond was set at $35,000 and his next court date will be Nov. 25 in circuit court.
A no-contact order was also issued in the case.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.