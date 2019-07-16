Grizzlies win NBA Summer League Championship

LAS VEGAS (WMC) - With top rookie Ja Morant out of action in the Las Vegas Summer League, the Memphis Grizzlies relied on their other first round pick, Brandon Clarke, to carry them. He did just that en route to a Summer League MVP award.
The Grizzlies made it all the way to the Vegas Summer League Championship final with Clarke leading the way, playing the Minnesota Timberwolves for the Title.
Clarke received his Summer League MVP trophy before the game, and then put on a show in the contest.
He opened the game by knocking down a a corner 3, then helped seal the game late with a steal and a length of the court drive with a spinning one-handed finish.
Clarke finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds as the Grizzlies win it 95-93.
Clarke earned the game MVP trophy as well.
The Grizz finish 6-1 in Vegas, and 9-1 counting Salt Lake Lake Summer League action. New Grizz head coach Taylor Jenkins is off to a great start in his first head coaching job with Memphis.
