Heavy rains close several highways, prompt flash flooding across Arkansas

(KAIT) -Heavy overnight rain triggered flash flooding across parts of central and southern Arkansas.
According to a report from KARK, flash flooding claimed the life of a puppy at an animal shelter in Clark County.
In Howard County, drone footage captured flooding in Nashville where crews used a boat to rescue a stranded driver.
The heavy rains dumped close to 20 inches of rain in some areas across the state.
Several highways, including Interstate 30, closed Tuesday as a result of the intense flooding.
Most of those highways have reopened, but some remain closed as of Tuesday evening. For an updated look at current road conditions across the state, view the iDrive Arkansas map here.
