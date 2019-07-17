Hoxie City Council moves forward with Minturn annexation

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) -The Hoxie city council discussed during Tuesday’s city council meeting on whether to annex the town of Minturn into the city of Hoxie.
Mayor Dennis Coggins said the council decided to move forward with the plan to annex the two cities.
Coggins said the next step is to hold a public meeting with citizens to discuss the annexation, along with receiving feedback from citizens on the move.
According to Coggins, the city of Minturn has already voted and approved to merge with the city of Hoxie.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.