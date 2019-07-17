LIVE ON GMR8: Foggy morning & farmers deal with tropical system

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Today's forecast: Summer temperatures return in Region 8. It’s going to be a hot and humid day.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your Wednesday forecast and previews what we could see this weekend.
Watch his forecast LIVE On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
Making headlines:
A small Lawrence County community could be annexed into Hoxie. City officials took a step closer to that Tuesday night.
The Region 8 community has lost a beloved member after teaching for about sixteen years. Learn more about Jesse Lee Gunter by clicking here.
Tropical Depression Barry has left Arkansas, but its impact remains for local farmers. After 4.5 inches of rain, Farmer Scott Matthews hopes it will soon stop raining.
Those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.