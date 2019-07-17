Military pay to be discussed in committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT/Gray DC) - Pay for U.S. troops is among the topics to be hashed out in a conference committee.
The National Defense Authorization Act versions passed in the House and the Senate will now go to the committee, where they will be more closely aligned.
Congressman Mac Thornberry of Texas said it is critical that military pay attracts the best and brightest.
“We’ve always got to keep our eye on the compensation package,” Congressman Thornberry said. “That doesn’t mean that’s why people join the military, but on the other hand, we can only ask them to sacrifice so much in service to our country.”
Thornberry said the troops come first and that the goal is to make the House bill more like the Senate bill and get a piece of legislation to President Trump that he can sign.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.