More bicycles stolen in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -It seems bike thefts may be increasing in Jonesboro.
We told you about a bicycle stolen on Monday, July 15. According to a Jonesboro police report, two other bikes were stolen from a residence on Tuesday, July 16.
A Jonesboro officer headed to the 4700 block of Colony Drive to find out what was going on.
The victim told the officer that two bikes were stolen from one of the residences on campus at the Jonesboro Human Development Center.
A witness said as he was coming into work, he spotted two juveniles riding the stolen bikes up Stadium near Bill’s Fresh Market.
One of the bikes was teal in color with a white basket on the front. The other bike was purple with a square rectangle basket near the seat. Both bikes were specialized and cost a little over $600 apiece.
If you have any information about this, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870–935–7867 (STOP).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.