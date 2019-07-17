Neighborhood groups form coalition in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of neighborhood associations throughout Jonesboro are creating a new group whose goal is bringing more attention to issues in their area.
According to a media release, the new group, called Jonesboro Neighborhood Coalition, includes organizations like the Briarwood Neighborhood Association, West End Neighborhood Association and the Scenic Hills Neighborhood Association.
Officials from each of those groups said Wednesday that the coalition will help create debate on issues and work to get things done.
“The Jonesboro Neighborhood Coalition is a collection of neighborhood groups and concerned citizens that will work together to increase citizen input and impact on matters that affect the city of Jonesboro, its citizens, its neighborhoods or its future,” Briarwood Neighborhood Association President Andy Davis said. “The group first began meeting late last year to discuss how to better work together to lobby for community improvements. The formation of a neighborhood coalition was the result of those meetings.”
Jeff Ransone, who serves as vice chair for the West End Neighborhood Association, said the group’s goal is to educate residents on issues.
“A lot of cities have a similar group to help amplify any one neighborhood’s concerns or accomplishments," Ransome said. "We hope that we can work together to bring more attention to important community matters as they arise.”
Judy Casteel, who works as the president of the Scenic Hills Neighborhood Association, said the coalition wants to work with people.
“The group is open to expansion and encourages neighborhood groups, associations or property owners associations to reach out to the Jonesboro Neighborhood Coalition if they are interested in getting involved,” Casteel said. “We want this coalition to represent even more neighborhoods in Jonesboro. If we all work together, we can accomplish great things.”
Officials announced the creation of the coalition during the Jonesboro City Council meeting July 16 and said one of their first projects involves hosting a public forum involving the Team Jonesboro initiative.
