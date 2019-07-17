New bridge still under construction to replace ‘Blue Bridge’

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - After an emergency closing of the Historic Blue Bridge, ARDOT officials reopened the bridge hours later. The company confirmed the bridge is still safe to drive over but will soon be closed for good.
Since 2015, a new bridge has been in the works to replace the Blue Bridge. However, work has been delayed for the last couple of months due to the river.
“Currently, the estimated completion date I have is September 2020, but it could be pushed back if we have some unusual flooding like we have been experiencing for the last few months," Resident Engineer Kenny Bowren said.
Before the flooding, both approaches were completed. Up next, the team plans to do work on the north bank and connect the bridge with steel beams.
There is still no plan of what will happen to the Blue Bridge after attempts to refurbish the bridge were turned down.
