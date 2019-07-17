New online sales tax law provides for accountability in collections

(KAIT) - With the new fiscal year, the Arkansas legislature passed a bill making online companies become more accountable.
The legislation starting July 1 allowed companies to collect their online sales taxes.
In the past, the companies did not have to collect the taxes. Now, the fine print makes them collect the taxes.
Harris Furniture manager Chris Gipson said this change will make everyone have fair competition.
“The biggest takeaway from it is that this tax will put everybody on an equal playing field,” he said. “Before, we were at an unfair advantage.”
For the Jonesboro store, they’re looking forward to the impact it will have across the state.
“We were at a disadvantage,” he said. “Now, we’ve kind of leveled the playing field. Everybody will benefit from it, from the tax dollars that will be coming into the state, so I think, overall, it’s going to be a great thing.”
He said holding all companies accountable, both online and physical stores, will make a big impact for the Harris Furniture store.
