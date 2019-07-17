Person found dead at Riceland

July 17, 2019

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency responders headed to Riceland in Jonesboro at 10:28 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Jonesboro Fire Department and ambulance services responded.

Coroner Toby Emerson was also called to the scene.

Emerson said the body of a 29-year-old is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine cause of death.

Riceland has not released an official statement at this time, but did confirm that a death did happen.

We’ll bring you further details as they are made available.

