Red Wolves Road to the Show - 7/17/19

Arkansas State is represented in Minor League Baseball. Five Red Wolves are working their way up the ladder to the majors. We’ll keep tabs on them regularly on kait8.com.
Red Wolves Road To The Show
- Notched 4th straight save for Naturals on July 16th. Struck out 3 & allowed 1 hit.
- 16 saves in 19 opportunities this season with NW Arkansas & Wilmington Blue Rocks (A Advanced), 1.42 ERA this season.
- 11.2 scoreless inning streak from April 26th to May 20th (8 total appearances)
- 3.88 ERA, 18 saves in 2018 with Lexington & Wilmington
- Hitting .217 with 3 HR and 19 RBI with Winston Salem Dash (A Advanced). Played in 47 games this season.
- RBI double on July 13th
- Hit first career grand slam on April 20th
- Hit .263 with 5 HR and 33 RBI in 2018 with the Altoona Curve (AA Pirates)
- Placed on 7-day injured list on July 11th.
- Promoted to Bowie (AA) on June 17th, hit homers for Baysox on June 23rd & July 6th.
- Hitting .188 with 2 HR & 9 RBIs for Bowie and Frederick Keys (A Advanced). Played in 32 games this season.
- Played 3 games in 2018 with Norfolk (AAA)
- Hit first professional home run on July 4th
- Hitting .200 with 1 HR and 4 RBI in first 4 games
- Selected by Yankees in 27th Round of 2019 MLB Draft
- 3.26 ERA in 4 starts with Clinton LumberKings (A). Placed on injured list on May 2nd
- Tossed first quality start of 2019 on April 25th: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 6 K
- Selected in 8th Round of 2018 MLB Draft
