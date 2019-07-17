Red Wolves Road to the Show - 7/17/19

By Chris Hudgison | July 16, 2019 at 10:01 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 10:01 PM

Arkansas State is represented in Minor League Baseball. Five Red Wolves are working their way up the ladder to the majors. We’ll keep tabs on them regularly on kait8.com.

P Tyler Zuber (Royals)

- Notched 4th straight save for Naturals on July 16th. Struck out 3 & allowed 1 hit.

- Promoted to Northwest Arkansas (AA) on June 20th

- 16 saves in 19 opportunities this season with NW Arkansas & Wilmington Blue Rocks (A Advanced), 1.42 ERA this season.

- Recorded save in Carolina League All-Star Game on June 19th

- 11.2 scoreless inning streak from April 26th to May 20th (8 total appearances)

- 3.88 ERA, 18 saves in 2018 with Lexington & Wilmington

OF Zach George (White Sox)

- Hitting .217 with 3 HR and 19 RBI with Winston Salem Dash (A Advanced). Played in 47 games this season.

- RBI double on July 13th

- Hit first career grand slam on April 20th

- Selected by White Sox in 2018 MLB Rule 5 Draft

- Hit .263 with 5 HR and 33 RBI in 2018 with the Altoona Curve (AA Pirates)

C Stuart Levy (Orioles)

- Placed on 7-day injured list on July 11th.

- Promoted to Bowie (AA) on June 17th, hit homers for Baysox on June 23rd & July 6th.

- Hitting .188 with 2 HR & 9 RBIs for Bowie and Frederick Keys (A Advanced). Played in 32 games this season.

- Played 3 games in 2018 with Norfolk (AAA)

1B Kyle MacDonald (GCL Yankees)

- Hit first professional home run on July 4th

- Hitting .200 with 1 HR and 4 RBI in first 4 games

- Selected by Yankees in 27th Round of 2019 MLB Draft

P Peyton Culbertson (Marlins)

- 3.26 ERA in 4 starts with Clinton LumberKings (A). Placed on injured list on May 2nd

- Tossed first quality start of 2019 on April 25th: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 6 K

- Selected in 8th Round of 2018 MLB Draft

