Region 8 farmers deal with Barry aftermath

WALDENBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Tropical Depression Barry may be on its way out of Arkansas, but its impact remains for local farmers.
In Poinsett County, some areas received 4.5 inches of rain, which can leave a big impact on crops.
Farmer Scott Matthews said the rain has been hitting his farm since Friday and he hopes it will stop raining soon.
“It’s been affecting us because it’s been a long rain event,” he said. “It’s right in the timing with our rice and with our fungicide and nitrogen application. It’s delaying all of that right at the moment.”
For Matthews, it impacted him and his livelihood in a major way.
“Stress is real,” he said. “It’s every day and it’s hard to farm when you’re strictly farming around the weather events and that’s what it’s gotten down to.”
He’s hopeful the rain will hold off for the next few days and allow for him to continue towards getting ready for harvest season later this year.
