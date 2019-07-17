SECMD19: Arkansas player brings Chucky doll to SEC Media Days

(Source: Sheldon Haygood/WBRC)
By Sheldon Haygood | July 17, 2019 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 3:21 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim doesn’t normally play with dolls, but it did not stop him from carrying around a “Chucky” doll at SEC Media Days 2019.

Agim brought the doll to honor a family member that was killed.

“I just want people to know how I live,” said Agim. “I love my family and this is a cruel world we live in and I needed to remember him and show the world not to forget him as well.”

Agim is honoring John Neal, whose case is unsolved. Neal was found dead a day after going missing.

