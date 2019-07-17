Second earthquake rattles Bootheel area in nearly 12 hours

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second earthquake was registered nearly 12 hours after a previous quake shook near the Bootheel on Wednesday, July 17.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.5 quake hit 5.9 miles southeast of Marston, in New Madrid County, Missouri.
The quake shook at approximately 12:12 p.m.
There have been at least four reports have been submitted to the USGS from people who felt the quake.
At approximately 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday July, 17 a magnitude 2.4 quake shook just outside of Pemiscot County, Mo.
Both earthquakes were in the New Madrid Seismic Network.
To learn more about the New Madrid County quake click here.
