Study: Arkansas has one of the highest rates of at-risk youths

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Disconnected or overweight youth are two of the main factors for Arkansas' poor ranking in a new study.
According to 2019's States with the Most At-Risk Youth report by WalletHub, Arkansas ranked 4th.
It broke down the study by saying the Natural State tied for 5th against Alabama for a large amount of disconnected youth.
This includes people between 18 and 24 years old that are not attending school, not working and have no degree beyond high school.
It also said Arkansas ranked 8th in the country for the amount of overweight youth and youth poverty rate.
WalletHub also cited research by the National Center for Biotechnology Information which states when youths grow with economic problems, they are more at risk.
