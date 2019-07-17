UAMS Northeast campus celebrates milestone

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Northeast regional campus celebrated their 40th anniversary on Tuesday.
The celebration kicked off on the campus that sits on Matthews Avenue, and much of the talk centered around the residency training program and the in-state retention rates it has produced.
The region has received a constant supply of these graduates helping feed the need for highly trained and qualify doctors in the area.
UAMS Chancellor, Dr. Cam Patterson told Region 8 News how rewarding it is to not only serve the community but also train the next primary care physicians.
“This is a big day for Northeast Arkansas and for the entire state. 40 years of training family physicians, 80 percent of whom stayed here in Arkansas, over half stayed here in Northeast Arkansas changing healthcare for the entire community,” Patterson said.
Many showed up for the big day, including senators and representatives. Mayor Perrin even shared a personally story of how he allowed residents to come and unwind at his family home.
The festivities continued with a health screening later into the day.
The chancellor added that they hope to only increase their footprint here in Northeast Arkansas for another 40 years and more.
