Arkansas State football picked 2nd in West in Sun Belt Preseason Poll

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The countdown to kickoff continues and the Sun Belt Preseason Football Poll was released Thursday morning.
The SBC coaches picked Arkansas State to finish 2nd in the West Division behind Louisiana. The Red Wolves return 13 starters, 11 of them earned All-Sun Belt accolades. Blake Anderson’s crew were 8-5 in 2018, 5-3 in SBC play. They earned a share of the West title (lost tiebreaker to Louisiana). A-State fell to Nevada in the Arizona Bowl.
You can see the complete SBC preseason poll below. The preseason All-Sun Belt team will be revealed Friday at 10:00am.
2019 Sun Belt Preseason Football Coaches Poll
West Division
1. Louisiana (6 first place votes): 46 pts
2. Arkansas State (3 first place votes): 42 pts
3. ULM: 27 pts
4. South Alabama (1 first place vote): 19 pts
5. Texas State: 16 pts
East Division
1. Appalachian State (7 first place votes): 46 pts
2. Troy (1 first place vote): 39 pts
3. Georgia Southern (2 first place votes): 35 pts
4. Coastal Carolina: 17 pts
5. Georgia State: 13 pts
Sun Belt Champion
Appalachian State
