Arkansas State WR Kirk Merritt selected to Biletnikoff Award watch list

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Kirk Merritt earned his 2nd accolade of Watch List Season.
The Arkansas State senior is on the Biletnikoff Award radar. This honor goes to the nation’s top wide receiver. The Louisiana native was one the only Sun Belt player selected. Merritt landed on the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday.
Merritt led the SBC in 2018 with 83 receptions for 1005 receiving yards. He found the end zone 7 times for the Red Wolves en route to winning Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year. Kirk continues to rack up preseason honors from Athlon Sports, Lindy‘s, & Phil Steele to name a few.
The List of Merritt
- 2019 Biletnikoff Award watch list
- 2019 Maxwell Award watch list
- 2019 Phil Steele Preseason All-SBC 1st Team
- 2019 Athlon Sports Preseason All-SBC 1st Team
- 2019 Lindy's Preseason All-SBC 1st Team
- 2019 Southern Pigskin Sun Belt Top 100 (#28)
- 2018 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year
- 2018 All-Sun Belt 1st Team
- 2018 PFF All-Sun Belt 1st Team
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.