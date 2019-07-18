Austin Cook faring well early at Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Kent. (KAIT) - Austin Cook is off to a good start at the Barbasol Championship.
The Jonesboro & Razorback alum had 2 eagles on the card along with 3 birdies. Cook fires an opening round 67 (-5), he’s tied for 15th and 5 shots back of the lead. He’s trying to bounce back after missing the cut in 4 of his last 5 events.
John Daly is also in red figures early in Kentucky. He shot a 1-under par 71 this morning.
