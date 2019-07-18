City of Jonesboro opening cooling centers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro is opening cooling centers for the public to use during the excessive heatwave.
Allen Park Recreation Center (3609 Race St.), Earl Bell Center (1212 S. Church St.) and Parker Park Recreation Center (1506 N. Church St.) are open noon-9 p.m. weekdays and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays.
City E-911 Director Jeff Presley reminds people to check on neighbors, especially the elderly, to ensure their safety and bring all pets inside during the day.
The Region 8 Stormteam is forecasting the heat index to be over 100 again Thursday.
A heatwave is a prolonged period of excessive heat, generally, 10 degrees or more above average, usually combined with excessive humidity.
Dr. Mark Wiggins with St. Bernards Medical Center shared advice on how to avoid medical problems if you don’t prepare and pay attention to the heat.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.