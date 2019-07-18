Cross County deputies investigate theft at residence, including Dodge truck

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Law enforcement officials are reaching out to the public for help.
According to a Facebook post, Cross County Deputies headed to a residence on Cross County Road 744 on Sunday, July 14.
When they made contact with the victim, they discovered a large number of items had been stolen from the residence.
One of the most expensive items was a 2015 black crew cab Dodge Ram truck.
If you see the truck or have any information about this crime, call the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at 870-238-5700.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.