Cross County deputies investigate theft at residence, including Dodge truck
Cross County deputies are asking, "Have you seen this truck?" (Source: Cross County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 17, 2019 at 7:04 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 7:13 PM

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Law enforcement officials are reaching out to the public for help.

According to a Facebook post, Cross County Deputies headed to a residence on Cross County Road 744 on Sunday, July 14.

When they made contact with the victim, they discovered a large number of items had been stolen from the residence.

One of the most expensive items was a 2015 black crew cab Dodge Ram truck.

If you see the truck or have any information about this crime, call the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at 870-238-5700.

