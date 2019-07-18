Debate rises over old Searcy ordinance banning dogs from parks

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A nearly 20-year-old ordinance is sparking a new debate in Searcy.
The ordinance says dogs are not allowed in parks.
Little Rock television station KARK reports that the conversation started on Facebook, after someone posted about not being able to bring their dog to the park.
“At the time people were bringing all breeds of dogs to the park and we had numerous complaints of vicious dogs being in parks,” Searcy mayor, Kyle Osborne, told KARK.
Mayor Osborne says the ordinance is to keep people safe and the parks clean, noting the city has a dog park where people can take their dogs.
But, dog owner Bradley Stovall says it’s not enough.
“There’s nothing out there for them,” Stovall said. "No equipment to play on. Just a bench for you to sit on.”
According to KARK, Mayor Osborne says the city is looking at both relocating and expanding the park, but nothing is set in stone yet.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.