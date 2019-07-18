Fire begins in garage, spreads into home

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) -A Cross County man looking to get some yard work done ended up facing a fire.
The Wynne Fire Department headed to a home on Wren Lane at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 18.
Wynne Fire Chief Lynn Blake said when they arrived, they were met with heavy fire conditions coming from the garage of the home.
A man had been mowing the yard, stopped to get a drink and discovered the garage in flames.
A fire engine laid a five-foot supply line to another engine to secure a water supply. Firefighters then deployed 200 feet of cross lay water lines to aggressively attack the fire.
When they entered the home, they found an additional fire in the laundry room.
The major fire and smoke damage was done to the garage where they believe the fire started.
Some fire and smoke damage will also be in the upper level of the home.
There were on scene for three hours and no one was injured.
Chief Blake said both Cross County and Crittenden EMS crews also responded to the scene. They made sure the firefighters were okay as they worked, checking their vitals to make sure they didn’t get overheated.
He expressed his appreciation for their support in a Facebook post on the Wynne Fire Department’s site.
