Jonesboro woman rushed to surgery with stab wound

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A woman was rushed into surgery after suffering a stab wound to the face while another woman was arrested in connection with the case, Jonesboro police said Thursday.
Jonesboro officers headed to the 1500 block of Warren Street on July 17.
According to a probable cause affidavit, witnesses at the scene said 33-year-old Sara D. White of Jonesboro was in an argument with the woman.
Witnesses told officers that White came to the location with a knife and entered the victim’s apartment, swinging the knife and stabbing the victim in the face.
The report said the victim picked up a pool cue and started hitting White in defense, trying to get her to back away.
White then left and the victim was sent to the emergency room with a large stab wound, the cut going through her nose and almost up to her eyelid.
Doctors took the victim into surgery a short time after she arrived at the hospital, police said.
White appeared in Craighead County District Court on July 18 before Judge Tommy Fowler.
She was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in the first degree/serious physical injury.
Judge Fowler issued a no-contact order between her and the victim.
Her bond was set at $15,000 and her next court date is Aug. 30.
