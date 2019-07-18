July 18: Excessive heat warning; police investigating overnight shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8.
Here’s a look at what’s making news this Thursday, July 18:
Weather Headlines
Temperatures out the door are in the mid-70s with high humidity.
Skies are cloudy from overnight showers and storms.
Hot and humid conditions will affect the Mid-South through the weekend.
Afternoon high temperatures will warm into the lower 90s daily but the combination of heat and humidity will push heat indices into the range of 105 to 109 degrees each afternoon.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
News Headlines
With Region 8 under an excessive heat warning now through Sunday evening, we have a few tips to help you beat the heat.
One person is in custody following an overnight shooting.
Several neighborhood associations in Jonesboro have banded together to “accomplish great things.”
The body of a Riceland employee has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine why they died Wednesday on the job.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.