Kennett authorities investigate fire

Kennett authorities investigate fire
Kennett firefighters responded to a structure fire on Southwest Drive (Source: Kennett Fire Department via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 18, 2019 at 3:41 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 3:47 PM

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) -A fire early Thursday in Kennett kept firefighters busy as authorities attempt to determine what happened.

Kennett Assistant Fire Chief Lance Davis said firefighters responded to a structure fire around 5 a.m. Thursday, July 18 on Southwest Drive.

Cause of the fire is undetermined pending investigation from the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Cause of the fire is undetermined pending investigation from the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office. (Source: Kennett Fire Department via Facebook)

When they arrived on scene, Lance said smoke and flames were visible from the building.

They responded with two engine trucks, one ladder truck and one service truck.

Davis said they had the fire under control in about two hours.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.