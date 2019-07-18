Lyon K/P Ignacio Gomez named SAC Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The Sooner Athletic Conference hosted its second annual Football Media Day on Thursday morning, where the league office announced its preseason poll and awards. Lyon College junior punter/kicker Ignacio Gomez was named as the Preseason SAC Special Teams Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, while the Scots, as a team, tied with Wayland Baptist for seventh in the preseason poll.
Gomez, a junior from Wilmer, Texas, topped the NAIA with 19 made field goals last year for Lyon. He nailed 19 of 22 field-goal tries and all 19 point-after attempts and averaged 39.9 yards a punt while twice uncorking 58-yard punts. Gomez booted a season-long 45-yard field goal, a game-winning 44-yard field goal against Southwestern Assemblies of God on Oct. 13 and a season-best three field goals three times. Gomez snagged first-team all-SAC as a kicker and was the second-team all-SAC punter in 2018. He took two SAC special teams player of the week honors last year.
Langston was picked as the preseason favorite after notching the first SAC championship ever with an 8-0 conference record and a berth in the NAIA Championship Series last year. Ottawa-Arizona came in second in the poll, while Arizona Christian and Panhandle State tied for third. Southwestern Assemblies of God followed in the fifth spot, with Texas Wesleyan taking the sixth spot. The Scots and Wayland Baptist were knotted for the seventh spot, while Texas College rounded out the poll.
During the Media Day, Head Coach Casey Creehan expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, “We’re excited to be here and get the 2019 season going. Our fall camp will be vital to the success of our team.”
The Scots’ football team will host five games at Pioneer Stadium in 2019 beginning with their season opener on Aug. 31 against Missouri Baptist at 6 p.m. Season ticket packages are $20 for a season pass (admits one) or $40 for a family pass (admits two). A group season pass (admits six) can be purchased for $380 and includes all football add-ons (six chair back seats, admission into any hospitality event and one reserved parking pass). Fans can upgrade their tickets to include reserved chair-back seating and entry into any hospitality event at the pavilion at Pioneer Stadium for $50 more per season pass or $100 more for each family pass. A reserved parking pass can also be purchased for an extra $50 each. To purchase season tickets, click the link here.
