Lyon K/P Ignacio Gomez named SAC Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year

The Scots’ football team will host five games at Pioneer Stadium in 2019 beginning with their season opener on Aug. 31 against Missouri Baptist at 6 p.m. Season ticket packages are $20 for a season pass (admits one) or $40 for a family pass (admits two). A group season pass (admits six) can be purchased for $380 and includes all football add-ons (six chair back seats, admission into any hospitality event and one reserved parking pass). Fans can upgrade their tickets to include reserved chair-back seating and entry into any hospitality event at the pavilion at Pioneer Stadium for $50 more per season pass or $100 more for each family pass. A reserved parking pass can also be purchased for an extra $50 each. To purchase season tickets, click the link here.