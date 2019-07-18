Man dies during Florida diving trip, authorities say

July 17, 2019 at 10:36 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 10:36 PM

MIAMI, Fla. (KAIT) - A Cleburne County man died Tuesday during a diving trip in south Florida, according to authorities there.

According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County, Florida Sheriff’s Department, Charles H. Boone, 45, of Quitman died at a hospital in the Miami-Dade County area.

Posted by MCSO - Florida Keys on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

“The diver who fell unconscious while back abroad a rental boat after diving 112 feet on the Eagle wreck off Islamorada Tuesday afternoon,” the post noted.

Sheriff’s deputies were called around 1:45 p.m. after people aboard a boat brought Boone ashore.

Boone was taken to a hospital in Tavernier, then airlifted to Mercy Hospital.

No foul play is suspected and autopsy results are pending, the post noted.

