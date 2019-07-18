Pocahontas businesses apply for liquor license

ABC had multiple applications for liquor licenses (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 18, 2019 at 1:56 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 1:56 PM

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) -It’s not new information that multiple Pocahontas businesses want to sell liquor.

But, a number of additional businesses have added their applications to the list.

As of the week ending July 12, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration’s Alcoholic Beverage Control received the following new applications from Randolph County:

Applicant’s Name Business Name Business Address County Application/Permit Type
Bradley S. French The Pit Stop 1378 Hwy. 62 West, Pocahontas Randolph Retail liquor
Dayna L. Difani Cheers! Liquor Store 1374 Hwy. 62 West, Pocahontas Randolph Retail liquor
William D. Harper Hwy. 62 W Sportmans Liquor 1400 Hwy. 62 West, Pocahontas Randolph Retail liquor
Bethany K. Clark Grapes and Grains 3559 Hwy. 57, Pocahontas Randolph Retail liquor
Chris W. Pitts Bubba’s Package Liquor 599 Hwy. 67, Pocahontas Randolph Retail liquor
Corbet L. Clark III Third Base Liquor 1705 Hwy. 62, Pocahontas Randolph Retail liquor
Laurie L. Nutter
Shorty’s Lounge		 1805 Old Country Road, Pocahontas Randolph Restaurant mixed drink maximum

Pocahontas businesses were not alone. Craighead County also had two applications for liquor licenses.

Applicant’s Name
Business Name		 Business Address County Application/Permit Type
Kraig A. Pomrenke Embassy Suites of Jonesboro 223 Red Wolf Blvd., Jonesboro Craighead Private Club Class A
Kraig A. Pomrenke Houlihan’s Restaurant 225 Red Wolf Blvd., Jonesboro Craighead Private Club Class A

