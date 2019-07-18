Police arrest person after man shot

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a person after a Wednesday night shooting in White County.
Searcy police confirmed that around 11:30 p.m., officers went to Unity Health for a battery report.
The victim told police he met someone in the area of West Park Avenue and Sowell Street in Searcy.
During an altercation, the victim was hit in the head by some unknown object.
The victim was also shot.
Police say detectives have a shooting suspect in custody, but the case is still under investigation.
They didn’t release the name of the victim nor the suspect Thursday morning.
