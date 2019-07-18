Thursday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

WROCLAW, Poland (KAIT/NBC News) - Hundreds of love locks attached to a bridge in southern Poland were removed as the bridge undergoes renovation works.
Workers from Wroclaw city's Road Management and Maintenance Department cut through the rows of padlocks hanging on the bridge's railings.
The pedestrian bridge has become a shrine for amorous tourists and city locals alike, who seek to immortalize their love by leaving an initialed padlock attached to its metallic grid railings.
Love struck couples attach locks on the bridge before tossing the keys into the river below.
Only couples whose love stands the test of time will be allowed to re-hang their love locks after the renovation work is complete.
There will be a ten-year ban on hanging padlocks on the steel elements of the bridge.
