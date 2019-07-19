Arkansas State center Jacob Still on Rimington watch list

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fourth Red Wolf is in the spotlight for Watch List Season.
Arkansas State redshirt junior center Jacob Still is on the Rimington Trophy watch list. The award goes to the nation’s most outstanding center. Still has started all 25 games in his Red Wolves career dating back to 2017. He helped pave the way on a A-State offense that ranked top 25 nationally in total offense and passing offense in 2018.
The Collierville native earned a spot on the Preseason All-Sun Belt 2nd team on Thursday.
2019 Watch List Season - Arkansas State
- WR Kirk Merritt (Maxwell & Biletnikoff)
- RB Marcel Murray (Doak Walker)
- TE Javonis Isaac (Mackey Award)
- C Jacob Still (Rimington Trophy)
