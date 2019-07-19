Arkansas State football and UNLV set for 9pm kickoff on September 7th

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another kickoff time is set for Arkansas State football.
UNLV announced Friday that the September 7th matchup with the Red Wolves will be played at 9:00pm Central Time (7:00pm local time) in Las Vegas. It’ll be finale of a 2-game home and home series that was agreed to back in 2014. Blake Anderson’s crew won 27-20 in the 2018 season.
2019 Arkansas State Football Schedule
Home games in bold
Saturday, August 31st 6:00pm: vs. SMU (ESPN+)
Saturday, September 7th 9:00pm: at UNLV (TV TBD)
Saturday, September 14th 11:00am: at Georgia (ESPN or ESPN2)
Saturday, September 21st 6:00pm: vs. Southern Illinois
Saturday, September 28th 5:00pm: at Troy
Saturday, October 5th TBA: at Georgia State
Thursday, October 17th 6:30pm: vs. Louisiana (ESPNU)
Saturday, October 26th 6:00pm: vs. Texas State (Homecoming)
Saturday, November 2nd 4:00pm: at ULM
Saturday, November 16th 2:00pm: vs. Coastal Carolina
Saturday, November 23rd 2:00pm: vs Georgia Southern (Senior Day)
Friday, November 29th TBA: at South Alabama
