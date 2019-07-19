Arkansas State TE Javonis Isaac on Mackey Award watch list

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A third Red Wolf is in the spotlight for Watch List Season.
Arkansas State junior Javonis Isaac was selected to the Mackey Award watch list Friday afternoon. The honor goes to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.
Issac played in 10 games in 2018, recording a catch in 9 of them. He had 210 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns, that 210 was good for 2nd in the Sun Belt by a tight end. It continues a nice week for the Louisiana native, he was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt 1st team on Thursday.
Javonis joins Blake Mack and Darion Griswold for recent Red Wolves on the Mackey watch list.
2019 Watch List Season - Arkansas State
- WR Kirk Merritt (Maxwell & Biletnikoff)
- RB Marcel Murray (Doak Walker)
- TE Javonis Isaac (Mackey Award)
