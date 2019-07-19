ASU signs MOU with Henderson State University

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University on Friday announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Henderson State University to provide various operations support services to the university, officials said.
In a statement to Region 8 News, ASU System President Chuck Welch said the decision will help Henderson State in a difficult situation.
The Henderson State University Board of Trustees voted Friday to hire the ASU System to provide financial, internal audit, information technology, institutional research, executive support and legal support services from Aug. 1 through Dec. 31 unless a different time period is mutually agreed to by the parties, officials said.
