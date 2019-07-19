ASU signs MOU with Henderson State University

Arkansas State University on Friday announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Henderson State University to provide various operations support services to the university, officials said. (Source: Arkansas State University Facebook page)
July 19, 2019 at 4:33 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 4:37 PM

In a statement to Region 8 News, ASU System President Chuck Welch said the decision will help Henderson State in a difficult situation.

In a statement to Region 8 News, ASU System President Chuck Welch said the decision will help Henderson State in a difficult situation.

"Henderson State University is an important institution in Arkansas, and the ASU System stands ready to assist its leadership as they navigate through some challenging times,” Welch said. “As a former president of Henderson, I’m very familiar with the campus, excellent faculty and staff. I’m confident our team can provide valuable support and input to the acting president as decisions are made that will return Henderson to sound financial footing.”
The Henderson State University Board of Trustees voted Friday to hire the ASU System to provide financial, internal audit, information technology, institutional research, executive support and legal support services from Aug. 1 through Dec. 31 unless a different time period is mutually agreed to by the parties, officials said.

