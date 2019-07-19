Caitland Smith counting down to USA Track & Field Championships

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Next week’s USATF Outdoor Championships will have some A-State flavor.
I caught up with Caitland Smith Friday afternoon. She’s the two-time Sun Belt champion in the 100 meters and a 2019 All-American (100m & 200m)
The Alabama native races in the 100 next week in Iowa.
“Last month has been about changing my running form and getting better the last 40 meters of my race. I’ve accomplished that, I’ve PR’d since the last time you guys talked with me, since NCAA Championships. I’m just working on perfecting my race and that’s what I’ve been able to do.”
Caitland competes in the 100m July 25th at 4:40pm in Des Moines, Iowa. You can watch her on NBC Sports Gold.
