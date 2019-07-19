Craighead Co. health inspections: July 11-18

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During the week of July 11-18, inspectors from the Craighead County Health Unit visited 22 food establishments.
Here’s a look at the critical violations they found:
|Name
|Address
|Date
|Type
|Critical Observations
|Ana’s Angels Academy
|2614 E. Matthews
|7-15
|Routine
|None
|AUI Workshop
|2725 N. Church
|7-18
|Routine
|None
|Burger King #17143
|4000 E. Johnson
|7-17
|Routine
|1. Observed creamer in drive-thru cold-holding drawer holding at temperatures above 41F-relocated.
|DBA Domino’s Pizza
|2508 Stadium
|7-17
|Routine
|1. Hand washing sink was blocked by maintenance
person’s equipment-corrected.
2. Observed employee wash hands in 3-compartment sink.
3. Observed hand soap stored on prep cooler-manager relocated.
|Dragon City
|300 S. Main
|7-12
|Follow-up
|None
|First United Methodist Early
|801 S. Main
|7-17
|Routine
|None
|Food Smart #6-Food Store
|2819 E. Nettleton
|7-18
|Routine
|1. Observed raw pork roast stored over smoked sausage in walk-in cooler-corrected.
2. Observed Always Save crushed pineapple and mandarin orange cans on retail shelves with damage to the hermetic seal-corrected.
|Food Smart #6-Deli
|2819 E. Nettleton
|7-18
|Routine
|1. Observed employee don gloves without washing hands
first. Employee was addressed with the issue; removed gloves.
|Jimmy John’s
|1319 Stadium
|7-15
|Routine
|None
|Love’s Travel Stop #607
|5101 E. Parker
|7-17
|Follow-up
|None
|Ms. Banks’ Busy Bees
|1301 Hwy. 18, Lake City
|7-15
|Opening
|None
|Ozark Waffles #698
|2905 Phillips
|7-15
|Routine
|1. Observed employee cell phones stored on prep
table-corrected.
2. Observed hot water turned off at hand wash sink in rear-corrected.
3. Observed raw eggs stored over hash browns and
batter-corrected.
4. Observed hand wash sink filled with wet rags-corrected.
5. Observed spray cans of pesticides stored in facility-cans removed, corrected on site.
|Qdoba Mexican Grill
|2935 Parkwood
|7-11
|Follow-up
|1. Observed paddle in hand wash sink-corrected.
|Senior Life Center
|700 E. Washington
|7-12
|Routine
|1. Observed soda can with no lid.
2. Observed food uncovered in reach-in cooler.
3. Observed can of Raid in office. Spray pesticides are not
to be used or stored in food establishment.
4. Observed unlabeled chemical bottle.
|Steak 'N Shake
|2307 E. Parker
|7-15
|Routine
|1. Observed cheese in prep cooler at 45F.
2. Observed ice dumped in hand wash sink-corrected.
|Target T-1919-Deli
|3000 E. Highland
|7-11
|Routine
|1. Observed sanitizer stored next to food-corrected.
2. Observed coffee pot stored on hand wash sink.
|The Truck Patch
|906 Southwest
|7-17
|Follow-up
|None
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|3410 E. Johnson
|7-12
|Routine
|1. Observed bottle of chemical with no label-corrected.
2. Observed chemicals stored on prep table.
3. Observed employee cell phone stored on prep table-corrected.
|Twisted Foods Eatery & Meal Prep
|1320 Red Wolf
|7-15
|Routine
|1. Observed food stored over fill line of cooler.
2. Observed chemicals in bottles with no labels-corrected.
3. Observed phones on prep tables-corrected.
|Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint
|2203 Red Wolf
|7-15
|Routine
|1. Observed no soap at hand wash sink-corrected.
2. Observed employee drink in open container-corrected.
3. Observed dough and equipment stored in front of hand wash sink-corrected.
4. Observed chemical in spray bottle with no label-corrected.
5. Observed no paper towels at hand wash sink-corrected.
|Walmart Supercenter 45-Deli/Bakery
|1815 E. Highland
|7-17
|Follow-up
|None
|Wendy’s
|3102 Southwest
|7-17
|Follow-up
|None
